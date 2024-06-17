Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,427.5 days.
Kyowa Kirin Trading Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $17.80 on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
