Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,427.5 days.

Kyowa Kirin Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $17.80 on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

