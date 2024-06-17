Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Shares of CMCT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.