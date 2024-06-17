Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,997 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 135.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

