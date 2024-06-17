First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

FBMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of FBMS opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 652.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

