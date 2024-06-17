MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.