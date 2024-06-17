MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.87.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.