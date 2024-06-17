Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $28.91 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,484 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

