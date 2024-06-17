MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.9 %

MediciNova stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.70.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

