United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company's stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on X. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $36.46 on Friday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 250,311 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

