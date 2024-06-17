Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

