Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $418.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Boston Partners owned 0.60% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

