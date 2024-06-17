Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

LBAI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,564,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

See Also

