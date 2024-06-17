Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

NIPOF stock opened at $500.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.24. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1 year low of $489.50 and a 1 year high of $520.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

