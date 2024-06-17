Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
