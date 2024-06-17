Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $0.70 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

