Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of XELB opened at $0.70 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
