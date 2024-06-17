SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 1.4 %

SPCB stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.07.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

