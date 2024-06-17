Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $98.60.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $5,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $3,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.