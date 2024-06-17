Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.