Signet Jewelers Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after purchasing an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

