Zacks Research Comments on Marvell Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,500 shares of company stock worth $5,136,965. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

