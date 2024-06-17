FY2024 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GFL stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.