Barnes Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $38.89 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after buying an additional 206,351 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

