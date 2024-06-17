Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Griffin Securities increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

