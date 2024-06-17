Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 14th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

