Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

ORCL opened at $138.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.