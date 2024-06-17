Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.43 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.63.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

