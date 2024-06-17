Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 24th (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Iron Horse Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:IROHU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 24th. Iron Horse Acquisitions had issued 6,100,000 shares in its IPO on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $61,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IROHU opened at $10.32 on Monday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Horse Acquisitions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IROHU. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

