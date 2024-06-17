Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Decreases By 6.7%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.2839 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

