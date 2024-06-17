Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Drops By 6.6%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,383,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 5,764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,495.3 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of C$1.88 and a 12-month high of C$3.23.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
