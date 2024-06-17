Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Decreases By 6.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 756,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Adyen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $12.81 on Monday. Adyen has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

