Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Increases By 11.1%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on DUOT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 3.6 %
DUOT opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duos Technologies Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.