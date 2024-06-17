Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Increases By 11.1%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DUOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 150.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

DUOT opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.