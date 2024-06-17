BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie started coverage on BYD in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BYD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYD

BYD Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. BYD has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Analysts anticipate that BYD will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

BYD Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This is an increase from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.