DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

DATA Communications Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMDF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

