ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives $34.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

ABVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ABVX opened at $13.58 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

