Cim LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,647,000 after acquiring an additional 195,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $480.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.15 and a 200-day moving average of $418.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.82 and a 1 year high of $486.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.