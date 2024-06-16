Cim LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,647,000 after acquiring an additional 195,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $480.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.15 and a 200-day moving average of $418.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.82 and a 1 year high of $486.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.48.
Insider Activity
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
