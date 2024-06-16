TKG Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $8,383,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $203.64 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

