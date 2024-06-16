Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,315 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of AutoZone worth $57,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $9,024,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,835.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,897.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,842.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Mizuho decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

