Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.