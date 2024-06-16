Beacon Financial Group Sells 197 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.19 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $479.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.19.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

