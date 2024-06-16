Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

