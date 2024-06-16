Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.93. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 7,173 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastside Distilling
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.