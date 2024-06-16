Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 28th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

