Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

