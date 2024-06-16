Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TEI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.73.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.