Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SOR stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $47.91.
About Source Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.