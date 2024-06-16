Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.19 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

