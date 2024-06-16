Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $43,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 806,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 230,618 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

