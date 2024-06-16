Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hershey by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 51.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $186.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $263.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

