Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

