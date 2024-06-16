Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $235,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

