Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Performance
Aptiv stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. 3,007,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,288. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36.
Insider Transactions at Aptiv
In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
