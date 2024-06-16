Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.17 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $296.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

